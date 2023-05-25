Osinbajo Takes Shettima On Aso Rock Tour

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima on a familiarisation tour of his wing of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Shettima said he came on the instance of Osinbajo to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

Shettima stated that himself and the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu hope to hit the ground running from day one to ensure Nigerians feel the impact of their administration.

Earlier on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred National Honours on Tinubu and Shettima.

Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with the National Honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON), respectively.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who doubles as Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council also handed over the transition document to the duo ahead of the May 29 inauguration.