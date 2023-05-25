Reps Meet Malami Over Missing $2.4bn Crude Oil Sale

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami says so far his office has successfully recovered over one billion dollars ($1bn) for the country.

He stated this when he appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives which is investigating the alleged missing 2.4 billion dollars in revenue from 48 million barrels of crude oil in 2015.

For a second time, the AGF appeared before the House Adhoc Committee.

He maintained his earlier position that he is unaware of the missing funds and responds to the request of the committee for the statement accounts of recoveries made since 2015.

Both parties also disagreed on the interpretation of the single account of the Federation as stated in the constitution.

Although the present administration and the Ninth National Assembly are approaching their end, the AGF agreed to work with the committee to get to the root of the missing funds.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance; Zainab Ahmed and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigreria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele are yet to make an appearance before the House Committee.