Yobe Caretaker Chairman Dies Hours To Swearing-In

A newly appointed Caretaker Management Committee Chairman of the Karasuwa Local Government Area in Yobe State, Lawan Karasuwa has died less than 24 hours to his official swearing-in scheduled for Friday, May 26, 2023.

A family source told Channels Television via telephone that Karasuwa died at the Federal Medical Centre Nguru in Yobe State after he drove himself to the health facility on Wednesday.

The news of the demise of the caretaker chairman also became public knowledge at the launching of third phase of an empowerment programme to vulnerable persons at Government House Event Centre in Damaturu, the state capital.

Karasuwa was member of the Yobe State House Of Assembly between 2003 and 2007 and a former Acting State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC).