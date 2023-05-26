Lagos Closes Roads In Oyingbo, Diverts Traffic In Mushin For Red Line Project

The Lagos State Government has announced total lane closure of Murtala Mohammed Way and Apapa Road in Oyingbo area commencing from tomorrow, Saturday 27th May to Friday 30th June, 2023 for the continuation of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Project.

The was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, on Friday.

According to Toriola, traffic on Murtala Mohammed Way will be diverted from Abeokuta Street to link Borno Way through Coasts Street and back to Murtala Mohammed Way. Alternatively, Cemetry Street will be open to traffic from Abeokuta street.

Also, the Lagos State Government announced that traffic will be diverted on two streets in Mushin area.

The streets where the diversion will take place include Ago-Owu Street on Kayode Street and Ijaiye Street on Ogunmokun Street, both of which will be diverted to the rail level crossing in Mushin axis from tomorrow, Saturday 27th May to Friday 30th June, 2023 for the construction of the Mushin Flyover Bridge.

To minimize inconvenience, traffic on Kayode Street will be diverted through Jibowu to link Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway to access Ogunmokun Street and traffic on Ogunmokun Street will be diverted to Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Ilupeju Bypass to access Ikorodu Road.

The statement noted that LASTMA officials will be deployed to the affected areas to manage traffic flow.

The state government enjoined citizens to cooperate with the traffic Personnel and the interventions provided by the State Government to minimize inconveniences.