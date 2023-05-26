Lagos Declares Work-Free Day For Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term Inauguration

The Lagos State Government has declared Monday, May 29th as a work-free day for public servants in the state to enable them to participate in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration for a second term.

This was contained in a circular by the Lagos State Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

“To this end, please note that Monday, 29th May 2023 would be observed as a Work Free Day to ensure the participation of the State’s Public Servants at the Inauguration Ceremony,” the circular partly read.

“Accordingly, Permanent Secretaries/Heads of Parastatals/Extra-Ministerial Agencies and Directors Administration and Human Resource are to mobilize Officers to attend the event which is scheduled to commence at 9.00 am at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.”