Naira Redesign: Tinubu Should Question Emefiele And Others, Says Senator Smart

Senator Smart Adeyemi has urged President-elect Bola Tinubu to question the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and those involved in the naira redesigning

The lawmaker representing Kogi West based his argument on the agony the heavily-criticised process caused Nigerians.

“I will call on Emefiele and others to come and explain what happened and what was the reason behind the redesigning of the naira notes,” he said on Friday when asked what he would do about the naira redesign policy if he were in Tinubu’s shoes.

The senator who was a guest on Friday’s edition of Channels Television Politics Today lamented the anarchy which was setting in during the shortage of redesigned naira notes.

“People died in that period, and people developed strokes because they couldn’t have access to their money. And because you and I survived, we should not care about those who died for what was not their making?

“Some people were forced to die due to the situation at that time, that policy killed some people innocently,” he argued.

According to him, the judiciary’s proactiveness saved Nigeria from chaos, claiming that the naira redesign was a calculated attempt to frustrate Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“Tinubu should not forget this. Because the calculated attempt then was to stop the APC from winning. Now that we have won, in order not to allow a recurrence, we were told that they have redesigned the naira, but where are the new notes that have been redesigned?

“Gradually they are off circulation. We were told by those who planned the redesigning of the naira notes that in two weeks at that time, there would be enough new naira design notes that would circulate,

“But months after the judgment of the Supreme Court, up till now, the so-called redesigned notes are disappearing,” he lamented.

He, however, said Nigerians should expect a new country when Tinubu’s presidency takes off on Monday, May 29th.