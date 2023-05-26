Salah Devastated Over Liverpool’s Failure To Qualify For Champions League

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has expressed his disappointment with the team’s failure in qualifying for the Champions League.

The Merseyside team currently sit in fifth spot on the EPL log and will play in next season’s Europa League, the last time being seven years ago in the 2016/16 season, where they lost to the tournament’s perennial winners and finalist Sevilla.

Jurgen Klopp men’s fate was sealed on Thursday night when Manchester United made minced meat of an out-of-sorts Chelsea side at Old Trafford

Salah expressed his displeasure on Thursday via his official Twitter handle, “I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this.”

“We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed,” he said.

The Egyptian admitted to the fans that there was no excuse for the loss, adding that the team failed to meet expectations.

“We are Liverpool and qualifying for the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down,” he said.

Salah, 30, who renewed a three-year contract with Liverpool last summer, has scored 19 league goals this season, with six coming in 14 games before the 2022 World Cup and 13 in 23 games following the tournament.

Klopp in a press conference on Friday admitted that this is the reality his side have to face “don’t have to change now the mood again and I said at the beginning of the week.”

When asked about Salah’s reactionary post on Twitter, the German insisted his player’s reaction was rationale as it described the feeling in the squad at the moment

“It’s completely normal and I think in the world of social media so many bad things happen constantly, I don’t think that [Mohamed Salah’s message last night] was one of them, it was just a normal description of his situation, of his feeling.,” he said.

“And at that moment directly after the game he’s right, there’s not immediately a moment to send any optimistic messages – but maybe an hour later, a day later. I saw him now in the canteen and he was smiling, I don’t know for which reason, I didn’t ask him, but he was not in a bad mood. And that’s it.”

He also rued his side’s inconsistency throughout the season explaining that the resurgence was a little too late.

“We are in the season not since a week or whatever, we are a long time here and from a specific point on it was clear this will not be a historically good season; I think we said everything about it, that we are absolutely not happy with it, that we made mistakes, that we couldn’t deliver often enough, that we were not consistent enough.”