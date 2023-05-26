‘We Are Here!’ Sirika Says As Nigeria Air Jet Arrives In Abuja

The first Nigeria Air flight has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday afternoon.

Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika confirmed the arrival in a tweet on his official handle.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Air Plane To Arrive On Friday, Says Sirika

We are here. To Almighty God be all the glory. It has been a very long, tedious, daunting and difficult path. We thank everyone for the support. This, by the will of God, will be for us and generations to come. Ya Allah make it beneficial for our country and humanity 🇳🇬🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/an4LbgmSf5 — Hadi Abubakar Sirika (@hadisirika) May 26, 2023 Advertisement

“We are here. To Almighty God be all the glory. It has been a very long, tedious, daunting, and difficult path. We thank everyone for the support,” he wrote alongside a video of the airplane.

“This, by the will of God, will be for us and generations to come. Ya Allah make it beneficial for our country and humanity.”

The development is part of plans to commence operations and unveiling of the delivery process after years of delays.

In March, Sirika had said the airline will start operations before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Before the end of this administration, before May 29th, we will fly,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government is leaving the aviation sector better than it met it having achieved over 90% of the aviation sector road map.