When Tinubu Said ‘Emi Lokan’, God Accepted It – JAMB Registrar Oloyede

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, says President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election was orchestrated by God.

Oloyede made the remarks on Friday, while giving a goodwill address at the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Public Lecture at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Citing a Yoruba phrase made popular by Tinubu, ‘Emi Lokan’ (meaning ‘it’s my turn’), Oloyede said God had endorsed the statement.

The phrase, which Tinubu adopted in his June 2, 2022 address in Abeokuta, Ogun State while pushing for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), became a catchphrase throughout his campaign and was referenced in his March 1 acceptance speech.

“When Asiwaju said, ‘Emi lokan’, Allah accepted it because Quran 15:5 and Quran 23:42 says no group can, on its own, hasten his own term and turn, nor can it be delayed by anybody. That is Quran 15:5. So, it is almighty Allah who has said ‘Iwo lokan,’” he stated.

According to the Secretary General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the journey the new administration is about to embark on shall be a successful one for those at the helm and Nigerians at large.

“Having thanked Allah who has done this, I hasten to say that He grant our President-elect and his Vice President-elect a successful tenure in good health, sound mind, and divine guidance,” he said.

“May the almighty Allah who has granted Asiwaju — the meaning of Asiwaju is ‘the leader’ — the victory of power not to strip him of the garment of honour.”