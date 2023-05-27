Abia Govt Inaugurates Garment Factory, Clinic

Barely a day to his exit from office, the outgoing administration of Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Saturday inaugurated several projects to improve the lives of the people.

The projects — the Enyimba Garment factory and Abia Specialist Clinic — were commissioned on Saturday by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his counterpart of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

According to the state government, the factory was established to boost the economic sector and serve the interest of artisans skilled in tailoring, while the clinic aims to close the gap in accessing quality health care in the state.

The Enyimba Garment Factory is said to have taken two years to complete and is expected to increase the revenue base of the state.

Similarly, the Abia Specialist Hospital with 100 bed spaces to cater for special cases like liver and kidney emergencies was embarked upon to minimise the sufferings of Abians.

According to Ikpeazu, both projects commissioned will enhance the socioeconomic potential of the people and the state.

Makinde commended the Abia governor for ensuring that he finished all the projects he embarked upon.

“If you have an economy that has expanded, the next step is to ensure a healthy population and that’s why we are here to commission this edifice,” he said.

The governor said the projects were chosen based on the priorities of the people and to boost capacity and generate revenue.

Makinde also commissioned a new Government House in Umuahia, the state capital, saying it would enable the incoming administration and policymakers in the state to operate in a conducive environment.