Buhari To Address Nigeria In Farewell Broadcast On Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Sunday in his farewell broadcast as president, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has said.

The media aide, in a statement on Saturday, said the broadcast will be made at 7 am.

READ ALSO: Make Nigeria Conducive For Migrating Nigerians To Return, Kukah Advises Shettima

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement added.

The special address precedes the planned inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Monday.