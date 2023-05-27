Dominant Bayern Win 11th Straight Bundesliga Crown After Dortmund’s Slip

Bayern Munich have won their 11th consecutive Bundesliga after a late 2-1 win over Cologne on Saturday.

Dortmund were favourites to end the Bavarians’ domestic dominance heading into Saturday’s games.

But they went 2-0 down at home to Mainz and battled hard to earn a point, enough for Thomas Tuchel’s men to be crowned champions in the tiniest of margins – on goal difference.

Jamal Musiala scored in the 89th minute to give his side the crown on a dramatic final day of the campaign.

CHAMPIONS! Bayern claim their spot at the top of the Bundesliga mountain once more!

Bayern finished with 71 points but Dortmund had an inferior goal difference of 15.

Khan Sacked

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have confirmed that Oliver Kahn is no longer CEO of the club just as Hasan Salihamidžić wants to be replaced as a board member for sport.

“The decision to part with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board,” the Chairman of the club’s Supervisory Board Herbert Hainer.

“We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas, and for everything we have achieved together. He will always remain a great figure at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future.”