Inauguration: Buni Pardons 115 Inmates In Yobe

As part of activities lined up for his inauguration on Monday, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has granted pardons to 115 inmates serving different jail terms in the state.

Addressing the inmates in Potiskum on Saturday, a former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the state, Saleh Samanja, disclosed that their fines ranging from N10,000 to N500,000 had been settled by the Yobe State Government.

Samanja charged them to ensure they went back to school or learnt trades, saying their characters were found satisfactory while serving.

The inmates incarcerated across three correctional centres in Potiskum, Nguru and Gashua included two females and 113 males between the ages of 20 and 40 years old.