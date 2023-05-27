Wike Confers State Honours On El-Rufai, Uzodimma, Akpabio, Others

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday conferred the highest state honours, the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), on eight individuals, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the incoming Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara also received the honours at the State Awards and Pre-Inauguration Dinner held at the Banquet hall, Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The recognition was the highest of four categories of awards conferred by the governor.

One hundred and sixty others also received the second highest honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS).

The third category, the Governor’s Medal of Service (GMS), was awarded to 15 individuals, including some security details to the governor and drivers in his convoy.

The Rivers State Medals Award (RSMA) — the fourth category of honours — was conferred on 11 persons, including five dedicated primary school teachers.