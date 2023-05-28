Ganduje Hands Over Power On Sunday

The outgoing governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is set to perform the official handing over of the state’s affairs to the governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Sunday, May 28.

The ceremony will take place at 9:00 pm at the Government House in Kano. This was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mallam Muhammad Garba.

According to the statement, the Kano State Government Transition Committee has already communicated the event to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect.

The two committees have met during the week to work out a harmonized agenda for the handing over ceremony, including the presentation of a handing over document to the governor-elect’s committee.

READ ALSO: Wike Confers State Honours On El-Rufai, Uzodimma, Akpabio, Others

Highlighting the significance of the event, Mallam Garba said, “This ceremony signifies the peaceful transition of power in Kano State.

It is an opportunity for Governor Ganduje to formally hand over the reins of leadership to Governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf, ensuring a seamless transfer of power.”

Following the handover, Governor Ganduje will depart for Abuja as the head of the Kano delegation attending the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29.

The urgency of his departure is to meet the deadline for the closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, which will be closed for the inauguration ceremony.

Mallam Garba urged the people of Kano to continue praying for peace and development in the state, stating, “As we witness this transition of power, let us remain united and committed to the progress and prosperity of Kano State.”

The official handing over ceremony and Governor Ganduje’s subsequent departure for the President-elect’s inauguration signify a significant moment in Kano State’s political landscape.

It symbolizes the peaceful transfer of power and highlights the importance of unity and development for the state’s future.