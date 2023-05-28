Leicester’s Premier League Fairytale Comes To An End

It was a sad end to Leicester City’s chase for Premier League survival as they were relegated on the last day of the season

The Foxes started two points behind Everton in 17th on the log table, and Harvey Barnes started things brightly in the 34th minute slotting in a crucial goal after brilliantly with Kelechi Iheanacho to momentarily lift them out of the bottom three.

But gloom befell The King Power Stadium after news 197km away in Merseyside filtered in that Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunner had given the Toffees the lead against Bournemouth.

Despite Wout Faes’ first goal in the 62th-minute could not lift the spirits of the Leicester faithful

The 2015/16 champions needed to win while relying on a miraculous slip-up from Everton s against Bournemouth at Goodison Park. Having had an abysmal campaign according to their standards

Since winning the Premier League, Leicester had enjoyed two fifth-place finishes and won the FA Cup in 2021. However, a summer transfer window in which the club signed just one outfield player, followed by failing to win any of their opening six league games meant the club faced a fight to stay up this season.

Brendan Rodgers looked to have steadied the ship soon after, with the club in 13th place when the Premier League paused for the 2022 World Cup. But a run of five losses in six matches led to Rodgers’ dismissal on April 2 and the appointment of Dean Smith on an interim basis.

But it was too little, too late for a talented squad that badly underperformed this season.