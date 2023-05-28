Navy Returns Rogue Vessel To Owners After Plea Bargain

The Very Large Crude Carrier MT Heroic Idun which was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria from Equatorial Guinea by the Navy in November last year has been returned to the owners.

This comes after a plea bargain was struck between the owners of the vessel and the Nigerian Government earlier this year.

In January, the 26-men crew of the vessel were arrested and held in custody at the NNS Pathfinder Naval Base by the government while they were being prosecuted at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt by the Ministry of Justice.

Now the government has agreed to withdraw all charges if certain conditions are met.

A representative of the Nigerian Navy, Captain Mohammed Adamu said the vessel owners have met all the terms and conditions of their plea bargain.

The passports of the crew who are of Indian, Sri Lankan, Filipino, and Polish nationalities were also returned.