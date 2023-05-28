Police Arrest Five Yoruba Nation Agitators Over Attack On Radio Nigeria 

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested five Yoruba Nation agitators in connection with an attempt to take over a Federal Government-owned radio station in Ibaban, the Oyo State capital.

The separatists attacked the Radio Nigeria, Amuludun 99.1FM around 6pm on Sunday. The suspects in police custody are Noah Atoyebi ‘M’ 30yrs, Gbenga Adeleke ‘M’ 25yrs, Abdulganiyu Kolawole ‘M’ 35yrs, Bashiru Kehinde O. ‘F’, and Fajola Elija ‘M’ 45yrs.

The suspects were said to have seized the studio, went on air to declare Yoruba nation.

Members of staff of the station scampered to safety when the attackers allegedly stormed the station with charms.

In a statement after a briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, the command noted that the police will protect lives and property as well as preserve law and order even as the state and nation gear up towards the the inauguration ceremony for elected leaders on May 29, 2023.

The police said no personnel of the radio station was injured.

Williams said, “I have personally detailed an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to demystify circumstances around the incident and as well expand the network of arrests through thorough, painstaking intelligence driven investigation.

“While declaring this act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land, I assure good citizens of the State that the Security architecture of the Command in concert with relevant Sister Agencies has been strategically modified for optimum effectiveness not only for tomorrow’s epoch making ceremony but beyond.”

Akintoye Disowns Perpetrators

Meanwhile, the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, Prof Banji Akintoye has condemned the invasion of the radio station by the suspects.

In a statement made available by his Assistant Director of Programmes, Olatunde Amusat, Akintoye referred to the action by the said group as lawless and profoundly criminal.

“We have no relationship whatsoever with the group that has repeatedly engaged in crime and we have no hands in their criminal conduct,” Akintoye stated.