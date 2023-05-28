Tinubu’s Inauguration: Justice Shall Prevail In Fullness Of Time, LP Vows

Ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect Bola Tinubu on Monday, the Labour Party has urged its supporters and all Nigerians to continue to express their passions, emotions and frustrations, within the confines of the law, saying that justice shall prevail in the fullness of time.

The party stated that when this happens, “Nigeria will regain the chance for a new direction, love and trust among our people and true national growth.”

In a statement signed by the party’s Chairman, Julius Abure on Sunday, the party faulted the election that produced Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the President-elect, claiming that it was marred by irregularities.

He said that despite varying serious reports of violence, malfunctioning electoral devices and other hindrances, the voters accreditation and voting process was fairly satisfactorily conducted.

He, however, lamented that “after counting of votes, a dark cloud engulfed the Nation. It became clear that the correct password, to transmit the Presidential Election results, electronically and instantly, from the BVAS to the INEC IREV, had been criminally withheld, contrary to specifications of the law and contrary to repeated emphasis, directives and promises to the Nation and its citizens, by Professor Mahmood Yakubu and INEC officials.”

Abure alleged that votes “lawfully cast for the Labour Party candidate, were changed and reduced, and added to increase votes casted for the Presidential Candidate of the APC.”

Abure said the matter which is now before the presidential petitions tribunal will be pursued to logical conclusion.

“Our people deserve a government, which can manage the country, for the good of all, with sincerity, creativity and discipline. A government that can reduce the biting tension and difficulties which families face in meeting their living needs and a government that can reduce the reckless corruption, rebuild national institutions and reposition the country, in all ramifications.

“That is the trust the people have placed in the Labour Party and the Presidential ticket of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. This is the same burden of trust, we owe the Nigerian people, to see this matter to lawful and logical resolution,” the party concluded.