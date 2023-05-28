Tinubu’s Inauguration: Obi Urges Citizens To Remain Calm, Law Abiding

Ahead of tomorrow’s swearing-in of the President Elect, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election, Peter Obi, has urged his supporters and citizens in general to remain calm and law abiding, as only the court of law will decide the actual winner of the poll in due course.

Obi who spoke on the sidelines of an event in Kaduna State, stated that the unity, peace and security of the country is paramount than any other interest, and as such, he called on all citizens to be law abiding and work for the progress and development of the country.

“We must continue to live on the path of peace, religious harmony, ethnic harmony, coexistence, that is the most important thing for now.

“Let’s have a peaceful, quiet Nigeria where government will concentrate on caring for the sufferings of the people,” the LP flagbearer stated.

While noting that there are questions and issues with the last election, Obi, however, said citizens must have to live peacefully and be able to work and concentrate on facing the issues of Nigeria which is insecurity, poverty, education and other very important aspects of the nation’s existence.

Accompanied by his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party Presidential candidate also tasked the incoming administrations at all levels to deals with issues of high youth unemployment , poverty and insecurity especially in the Northern region, adding that such critical areas must be addressed by elected leaders if the country must achieve progress and development.