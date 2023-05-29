Abandon Your Cause Or Face Consequences, Katsina New Gov Warns Bandits

The newly sworn-in Governor of Katsina State Dikko Radda on Monday called on bandits to turn a new leaf or face the consequences of their actions.

He issued the warning during his inauguration in Katsina, the state capital.

“To the bandits, I say abandon your cause and reintegrate into society or face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

“I urge our youths to shun drug abuse, time-wasting, and criminality. We will work with relevant law enforcement agencies to promote social order and overall security in the state.”

While vowing to deploy all available resources to end banditry and criminality across the state, he promised to engage communities in doing that.

READ ALSO: Jubilation As Buhari Returns To Katsina After Handover

His administration, he explained, will do its best to build the lives and mental well-being of those affected by insecurity in the state.

Governor Radda also restated his administration’s readiness to establish an agency that will promote employment generation and youth engagement by developing MSMEs in the state.

He also assured residents to expect possible changes in land administration and revenue generation, environmental management, and infrastructure over the coming weeks and months.

“A new approach means the public sector must be upskilled to work more efficiently in line with our strategic policy objectives,” he said.

“The process of modernising public sector administration is not designed to bring hardship for civil servants but to ensure that they are working in capacities that match their competencies with the right tools and remuneration.”

Stick and Carrot Approach

My sincere appreciation goes out to those who voted for me and supported my campaign in any capacity. My gratitude extends to everyone in Katsina, and I assure you that the politics are now over. I belong to every single one of you. A better Katsina State is possible. pic.twitter.com/Ye4MFm1nuQ Advertisement — Dikko Umaru Radda, Ph.D. (@dikko_radda) May 29, 2023

The Katsina governor said he will introduce the treasury single account to consolidate the state finances to strengthen accountability and close all loopholes in the state financial system.

He also pledged to work with relevant law enforcement agencies to provide social order and overall security for the state, assuring that administrative reforms will be extended to local government areas to ensure that they deliver for communities.

“The promotion and placement of staff will be entirely on merit and not through favours. We will apply stick and carrot in our approach toward performance.

“Education is the bedrock of our children’s future. We will ensure that the best students have access to world-class academic facilities across the state,” Radda added.

“I will not hesitate to change members of my administration who fail to deliver their objectives because the people deserve nothing less.

“We will run the people-oriented inclusive government. Your expectations will have to be rooted in the reality of the state.

“Actions will have consequences. I will call on the people of Katsina State to discharge their obligations with righteousness.

“People must develop a progressive mindset and discard all habits that yield indiscipline and criminality, urged all households to cultivate the values of Islam.”

Radda while thanking his campaign team and party members, particularly the outgoing Governor Aminu Masari for their support, prayers, encouragement, and understanding.

The newly sworn-in Governor took the oath – administered by the State Chief Judge Justice Musa Abubakar at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium- alongside his Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe.

Former Governor Aminu Masari who was part of the dignitaries at the event presented a symbol of authority to the new governor which contains the national flag and police flag.

Top-ranking personalities, friends, family, and well-wishers from within and outside the state including the Niger Republic graced the event.

The newly sworn-in governor and his deputy were later entertained with a parade by the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Radda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the governorship election after defeating Senator Yakubu Danmarke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).