Buhari Departs Abuja For Katsina As Tenure Ends

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja shortly after handing over power to his successor in office.

Buhari who swept to power in 2015 has completed his constitutionally two-term tenure. He left the venue of the inauguration for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja 11:27 am. Thereafter, he proceeded to his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Buhari Bows Out, Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria’s President

Nigeria’s former first lady, Aisha Buhari arrives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport ahead of their departure to Daura in Katsina State.#InaugurationDay#GovernorshipInauguration#May29#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/OsPWED170w — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 29, 2023

Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s President on Monday by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at exactly 10:28 am.

Also sworn in was the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Shortly after, the former Nigerian leader left the inauguration venue for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where he is expected to retire.