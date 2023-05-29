Founder Of AIT, Raymond Dokpesi Dies

Founder of the African Independent Television (AIT), Raymond Dokpesi has died.

His demise was announced by his son Raymond Dokpesi jnr, who disclosed in a statement that the DAAR Communications’ chairman died on Monday, May 29 2023.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

“His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family,” the statement partly read.

The family stated that further details on the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

According to a press statement released by the board and management of DAAR Communications, on Monday it was revealed that Dopesi had a fall from a treadmill during an exercise routine.

“He had been ill in the last few weeks but was on his way to a full recovery,” the statement read in part

“He had a fall off his treadmill during routine gym exercise.”

The Peoples Democratic Party, presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar sent out his condolences to the family via his Twitter handle on Monday

“I am in a state of shock! As we say in Islam: from God, we came, and to Him, we return. I am in prayers and will continue in prayers,” Atiku said

“My everlasting and deepest condolences to the Raymond Dokpesi family. May God forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. Ezemo, not on a date like this should you leave us.”