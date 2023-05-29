Inauguration: New Kano Governor Vows To Investigate N241bn Debt Left By Ganduje

The new governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vowed to investigate the N241 billion debt which his government has just inherited from former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.

In his speech at the inauguration, Yusuf expressed his dissatisfaction with the handover notes provided by Ganduje, stating that he is disheartened at the lack of details within the documents received.

“The handover notes are far from satisfactory. They provide meagre information, and the transition committee report is equally lacking.

“As representatives of the state, we cannot refuse to accept what has been given to us. We will thoroughly examine the details and take appropriate action based on our findings,” the new governor stated.

Governor Abba Yusuf criticized Ganduje for not personally handing over the state government and instead opting to leave the state ahead of the inauguration exercise.

He stressed that there is a need for comprehensive information gathering and sharing to enable the proper handling of state affairs.

Taking a second look at the debt left by his predecessor, the governor questioned the level of Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) over the period when Ganduje was in power, raising questions about how the state has faired and what new streams of revenue are available to his government.

The governor reassured the people of Kano that he remains committed to the progress of the state as to reposition it as an economic force to reckon with in Nigeria.