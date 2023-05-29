May 29: Buhari, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Shettima Arrive Eagles Square For Inauguration

All is now set for the inauguration holding at the Eagles Square in Abuja to take full flight, even as the major guests and hosts have arrived for the ceremony.

Present and seated at the venue of the event are President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady, as well as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife.

Seated ahead of the outgoing President and VP, are the incoming leaders, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his VP-elect, Kashim Shettima.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha is also in attendance.

About 22 heads of States are expected to be present for the inauguration, alongside members of the diplomatic corps and Legislators of the Federation.