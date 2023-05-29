Niger Governor Bago Orders Demolition Of Police Station

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, on Monday, revealed plans by his administration to demolish a police station in the Chanchaga area of Minna, the state capital.

Speaking during his inaugural speech at the trade fair complex in Minna, the newly inaugurated governor said that the first assignment he is handing out is to mark the police station for demolition which would be carried out on a yet-to-be-determined date.

He lamented that the police station was obstructing the water pipeline and stated that it would be marked for demolition immediately.

“Priority will be given to the provision of portable drinking water. As we leave this venue, we have a police station sitting on our (water pipeline), we will mark it for demolition. We will provide portable drinking water for all our citizens, it is a must,” he stated.

“We will make all necessary arrangements to have a constant supply of electricity in Niger State. We will not be warehousing four hydropower dams and will not have electricity. It is over, we must have power.”

On transportation, the new governor assured the people that his administration will partner with the Federal Government in constructing a standard gauge between Minna and Abuja.

According to him, the state government under his leadership is committed to tackling insecurity in the state.

Bago also stressed the urgency and gravity of the matter, pledging to uphold the constitutional principle of security and ensure the protection of lives and property.

The governor added, “Security is a serious matter and we will tackle it with the intensity and urgency it deserves as enshrined in our constitution therefore we shall boldly defend that constitutional tenet and ensure that security will be given premium in our administration.”

He also expressed his intention to empower the youth by announcing that 90 percent of his cabinet would be comprised of young individuals.