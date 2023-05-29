One Million Jobs, Six Other Things Tinubu Promised During Inauguration

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is officially Nigeria’s president and has made some promises to citizens of the country.

In his inaugural speech on Monday, the new president sized the opportunity to make pronouncements as regards the priority of his administration.

The new president promised to create at least one million jobs for Nigerians, especially the youths. He also revealed that security will be his administration’s top priority.

From his inaugural speech today, her are Six major promises made by the new president.

1. We shall invest more in our security personnel

The new president said his administration would reform Nigeria’s security architecture will be its top priority because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture. Advertisement We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay and firepower.

2. Subsidy is gone forever

In his inaugural speech, Tinubu stated that fuel “subsidy is gone forever”.

We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor. Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. Advertisement We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.

3. We shall create one million jobs in digital economy

The new president said his administration must create meaningful opportunities for youths.

We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy. Our government also shall work with the National Assembly to fashion an omnibus Jobs and Prosperity bill. This bill will give our administration the policy space to embark on labour-intensive infrastructural improvements, encourage light industry and provide improved social services for the poor, elderly and vulnerable.

4. We will promote domestic manufacturing, electricity will become more accessible

On the economy, the president said his government will target a higher GDP growth and to significantly reduce unemployment.

We intend to accomplish this by taking the following steps: First, budgetary reform stimulating the economy without engendering inflation will be instituted. Second, industrial policy will utilize the full range of fiscal measures to promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency. Third, electricity will become more accessible and affordable to businesses and homes alike. Power generation should nearly double and transmission and distribution networks improved. We will encourage states to develop local sources as well. I have a message for our investors, local and foreign: our government shall review all their complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions. We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard earned dividends and profits home.

5. Currency-swap policy shall be reviewed

Tinubu was of the opinion that Nigeria’s monetary policy needs thorough housecleaning.

The Central Bank must work towards a unified exchange rate. This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plant, equipment and jobs that power the real economy. Interest rates need to be reduced to increase investment and consumer purchasing in ways that sustain the economy at a higher level. Whatever merits it had in concept, the currency swap was too harshly applied by the CBN given the number of unbanked Nigerians. The policy shall be reviewed. In the meantime, my administration will treat both currencies as legal tender.

6. We shall consult and dialogue with Nigerians

The president said his administration shall govern on the people’s behalf but never rule over them.