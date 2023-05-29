‘The Rebuilding Process Has Begun,’ Gov Otti Tells Abia People

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti on Monday pledged that his administration will embark on a rebuilding process for the overall good of the people.

In his inaugural speech at the Umuahia Township Stadium, the governor assured the people that the state government would be transparent and accountable in carrying out its duties.

The banker-turned-politician also vowed to shun every form of corruption, saying gratification is forbidden in his government.

“The time for the rebuilding process has begun. Transparency, accountability, and public trust shall be at the centre of everything we do,” Otti said.

“We will run a responsible and honest government and lead by example. We will not tolerate any form of corruption or stealing of public property. Gratification and kickbacks are totally forbidden in this government.”

He also revealed plans by his administration to reform the civil service in the state, saying he will prioritise the workforce for efficiency and professionalism.

According to the newly inaugurated governor, the Abia State Civil Service shall run differently under his administration.

Otti explained that as part of measures to unmask ghost workers in the civil service, the state government will embrace technology.

The move, he stated, is to “determine those who had been genuinely employed and those who are actively stealing from the public treasury.”

He added, “Merit shall take prominence and only those who demonstrate requisite diligence in the discharge of their duties shall remain in the service. Technology will be used to support the Civil Service in the State. We propose to use technology to enable all Abia State employees, including myself, to work from anywhere to achieve operational efficiency and enhanced productivity.

“There shall be no room for corrupt practices and the full weight of the law shall be deployed in tackling all cases of indiscipline or any act that brings the service into disrepute.

“We shall be reviewing some of the most recent appointments and promotions made by the previous administration to ensure that persons recruited and promoted have the relevant qualifications and are suitably deployed.”