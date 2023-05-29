Tinubu Congratulates Turkish President Erdogan On Reelection

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on his reelection.

His victory in the historic runoff election extended two decades of his rule until 2028.

Congratulating the Turkish leader in a Twitter post, Tinubu, who was sworn in on Monday as Nigeria’s President, described Erdogan’s electoral victory as an “unmistakable sign that he retains the full trust and confidence of the Turkish people.”

“I wish him a successful tenure and look forward to a collaborative relationship between our nations,” Tinubu added.

The 69-year-old overcame Turkey’s worst economic crisis in a generation and the most powerful opposition alliance to ever face his Islamic-rooted party on his way to his toughest election win.

Streets erupted in car-honking jubilation and tributes poured in from across the world as Turkey’s most important leader in modern history led a sea of supporters in celebratory song outside his presidential palace in Ankara.

“We should come together in unity and solidarity,” Erdogan told the chanting and flag-waving crowd. “We call for this with all our heart.”

Near-complete results showed Erdogan beating secular opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu by four percentage points.