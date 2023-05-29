Tinubu’s Inauguration: Remain Peaceful, Law Abiding, We Must Change Politics Of Criminality – Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has urged his supporters and all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law abiding even as the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sworn-in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obi’s comment comes on the heels of reports that some of his supports and aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were looking to stage protests ahead of the inauguration as to register their displeasure with the election that produced Tinubu as president.

X-raying the situation in the country and looking at the fact that the matters from the polls are still before the courts, Mr Obi said in a post on Monday that for all Nigerians, this is a time for deep reflection.

According to him, it is also a time to re-examine all assumptions, even as he and his party reaffirm their hopes and that of Nigerians.

The statement partly reads: