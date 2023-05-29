U20WC: Nigeria To Face Familiar Foes Argentina In Round Of 16

Nigeria will face rivals Argentina in the Round of 16 at the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

The Flying Eagles will take on the hosts in an encounter on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Ladan Bosso’s team finished as one of the third-best-placed teams after earning six points from three Group D games. They beat the Dominican Republic 2-1, and humbled Italy in their second match before bowing to heavyweights Brazil 2-0.

The 🇳🇬Flying Eagles face hosts 🇦🇷 Argentina U20 in the Round of 1️⃣6️⃣ of the U20 @FIFAWorldCup.#SoarFlyingEagles pic.twitter.com/FAYUXZzKEQ — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 29, 2023 Advertisement

Argentina, on the other hand, won all three games, bulldozing Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Argentina are tournament favourites and the most successful team in the competition having clinched six titles. Led by Lionel Messi, the South Americans defeated Nigeria 2-1 to win the age-grade trophy in 2005.

The route to the final 🏆 Advertisement Which game catches your eye? 🤔#U20WC pic.twitter.com/CkIqVAB84F — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 29, 2023

The South Americans scored ten goals and let in just one to top the Group A standings. They defeated Uzbekistan 2-1, and beat Guatemala 3-0, before dismantling New Zealand 5-0.

In the other Round of 16 games, the USA take on New Zealand on Tuesday while Uzbekistan battle Israel on the same day.

On Wednesday, England will file out against Italy’s Little Blues as highflyers the Gambia seek to move into the next round when they clash with South American side Uruguay the next day.

The last match will see Ecuador and Korean Republic facing off.