UK Govt Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, Wishes To Build ‘Stronger Friendship’ With Nigeria

The UK Government has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on their inauguration.

According to a statement on Monday, King Charles III expressed his “warmest congratulations” and wish to send Tinubu every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office.

Helen Grant, the UK Prime Minister’s Special Envoy on Trade to Nigeria and Girls’ Education, also said, “My priority is to strengthen our bilateral trade and investment partnership, to the mutual benefit of our two great nations, and I look forward to working alongside the new administration to further that goal.”

