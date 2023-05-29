Work Tirelessly To Improve Livelihoods Of Nigerians, CAN Tells Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to work tirelessly towards finding lasting solutions that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Nigeria.

In congratulatory message on Monday by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the Christian body urged Tinubu to prioritize pertinent issues especially those that seek to threaten Nigeria’s unity.

Below is CAN’s statement as put out by Arcbishop Okoh.

