Alex Otti Appoints SSG, Chief Of Staff, Six Others

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has approved the appointments of Prof. Kenneth Kalu as the Secretary to the State Government and Caleb Ajagba as his Chief of Staff.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, in a statement on Tuesday, unveiled six other appointees, saying the appointments took immediate effect.

See the full statement below: