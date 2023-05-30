Alex Otti Appoints SSG, Chief Of Staff, Six Others

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has approved the appointments of Prof. Kenneth Kalu as the Secretary to the State Government and Caleb Ajagba as his Chief of Staff.
The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, in a statement on Tuesday, unveiled six other appointees, saying the appointments took immediate effect.
See the full statement below:
ABIA STATE GOVERNOR DR. ALEX OTTI APPOINTS SSG, CHIEF OF STAFF, OTHERS.
The Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR has approved the appointment of the following persons:
1.Prof. Kenneth Kalu -Secretary to the State Government .
2. Pastor Caleb Ajagba, PhD (Chief of Staff to the Governor).
3. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo (Special Adviser Health Care Delivery Services)
4. Ferdinand Ekeoma (Special Adviser Media and Publicity)
5. Mr. Kazie Ukoh (Chief Press Secretary to the Governor)
7. Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, Accountant General
8. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke ( Head, Special Taskfore on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia).
The appointments take immediate effect.
Ferdinand Ekeoma
(Special Adviser)
Media and Publicity to the
Governor of Abia state
30-05-2023.