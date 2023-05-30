Alex Otti Orders State Accounts Frozen, Dissolves Boards

Governor Alex Otti has directed that all accounts of the Abia State Government be immediately frozen as well as those of its agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the state and country.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

“Similarly, Governor Otti has directed the immediate dissolution of all boards of the Abia State Government agencies and parastatals and subsequently ordered the chief executives of these organisations to hand over to those next in line to them,” the statement added.

See the full statement below: