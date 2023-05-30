Fubara Retains Four Commissioners Under Wike’s Govt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has retained four commissioners that served under the immediate past administration of former governor Nyesom Wike.

They are Professor Zacheaus Adangor (SAN), who served as the Attorney General in the last administration; George Kelly-Alabo who was the immediate past Commissioner for Works.

READ ALSO: ‘We Occupied Our Facility’, DSS Speaks On Presence At EFCC Office

Others include Professor Chinedu Mmon, the immediate past Commissioner for Education and Isaac Kamalu, the former Commissioner for Finance.

The appointees who were the first appointments to be made by the new governor were screened and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Mr. Kamalu was asked to take a bow and leave having been a former chief Whip of the Assembly.

The three others were also asked to take a bow and leave, but on the grounds that they have been previously screened and confirmed as part of the immediate past cabinet.

The nominees were screened by the 9th Assembly. The 10th Assembly is expected to be proclaimed on June 5.