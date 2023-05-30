Keyamo Dons Legal Robe, Appears At Tribunal In Tinubu’s Defence

Former Minister of State for Employment, Festus Keyamo was sighted in court on Tuesday for the first time since the Presidential Election Petition Court began sitting.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Spokesperson for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council donned his legal robe for today’s hearing in defence of President Bola Tinubu.

The definite hearing is set to kick off today, May 30, after the court consolidated all the petitions before it, at the last adjourned date.

The consolidation is for expeditious hearing since most of the grounds of the petitioners are similar.

Appearances are already ongoing for the APM Vs INEC, Tinubu, Shettima, APC and Kabiru Masari.