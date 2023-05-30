Obi, Baba-Ahmed Present As Presidential Tribunal Resumes Hearing

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his running mate in the February 25 poll, Datti Baba-Ahmed attended the Presidential Election Petitions Court hearing on Tuesday in Abuja.

Though Obi had attended a number of proceedings in the past few weeks, Datti-Ahmed attended court proceedings for the first time on Tuesday, a day after the inauguration of the candidate, Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President.

The Labour Party is expected to call just one witness today. The party had previously said it would call 50 witnesses to testify against the victory of Tinubu, and will need seven weeks to get this done.

Meanwhile, the Tribunal on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the petition of the Allied People’s Movement against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC and others to June 2.

The adjournment is to give the petitioner time to acquire a certified true copy of the Supreme Court Judgment, delivered May 26, 2023, which laid to rest the controversies around the double nomination of Kashim Shettima.