PHOTOS: Fuel Queues Resurface After Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal Announcement

Barely hours after President Bola Tinubu stated that the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended, queues in filling stations have sprung up across major parts of the country.

Tinubu had said the 2023 budget made no provision for fuel subsidy and more so, subsidy payment is no longer justifiable.

In many parts of the country Channels Television correspondents observed that motorists and other users rushed to filling stations to purchase petrol after the announcement.

Many of these filling stations in the Lagos metropolis have resorted to hoarding petroleum products or sold them at an exorbitant amount with prices ranging from 250 naira to 300 naira in some places.