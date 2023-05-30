Sokoto Governor Aliyu Reverses Tambuwal’s Appointments

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has directed the reversal of “major” decisions taken by his predecessor, Aminu Tambuwal, before he left office.

This comes barely 24 hours after Tambuwal’s exit from office.

The Press Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Abubakar Bawa, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the rescission of appointments was made upon Aliyu’s assumption of office.

According to the statement, one of the major decisions the governor took on Tuesday was the reversal of all recent appointments into the State Civil Service made by the outgoing government after March 19th, 2023 with immediate effect.

See the full statement below: