Tribunal Adjourns Hearing Of APM’s Petition Against INEC, APC Till June 2

The Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned the hearing of the petition of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) against the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and others to June 2.

Channels Television reports that the adjournment is to give the petitioner time to acquire a certified true copy of the Supreme Court judgement delivered on May 26 which laid to rest the controversies around the double nomination of Senator Kashim Shettima as the APC Vice Presidential candidate.

This followed the submission of President Bola Tinubu’s counsel, Wole Olanipekun that the petition doesn’t stand, as the Supreme Court had laid to rest the sole issue the petitioners are asking for.

The counsel for APM on these grounds urged the court for an adjourned date, to be able to look into the certified true copy of the document and see how it affects their petition.

Other counsels in the matter did not oppose the advisory of Wole Olanipekun and the move for adjournment by the counsel for the APM.