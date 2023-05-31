Banditry: Sani Holds First Security Meeting, Pledges Support For Security Agencies

Two days after his inauguration as the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has held the first security meeting with heads of security agencies as part of his resolve to engage with them on how to tackle the security challenges confronting the state.

The meeting which was held on Wednesday behind closed doors inside the governor’s office had in attendance the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Controller of Immigration Service.

Others present were the representatives of the General Officer Commanding One Mechanized Division, Air Force and Navy, as well as the Commandants of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the State Vigilance Service.

During the meeting, the governor received briefings on the security challenges arising from banditry, kidnapping, communal disputes, phone snatching, the looming threat of the recent fuel shortage and the activities of the notorious urban gang popularly known as Sara Suka.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Governor Sani pledged his administration’s total support to security agencies in order to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

He assured the public that his administration would support the security agencies to do their work and at the same time engage the people in the efforts of the government to rid Kaduna State of all forms of criminality.

On their part, members of the Kaduna State Security Council assured the governor of their commitment to the restoration of peace and security in troubled areas, particularly the eight frontline local government areas (LGAs) and beyond, while sustaining deployments across the state.