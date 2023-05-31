Court Fails To Hear LP/Obi’s Petition Due To Ill Health Of Party Staff

The Petition of Labour Party and it’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, could not be heard this morning due to ill health of two key staff in the Secretariat of the party.

Counsel to Obi and the LP, Awa Kalu made this known at the resumed hearing of case. He asked for an adjournment to June 1 for continuation.

Counsels to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmoud, did not oppose the call for an adjournment but stated that it Should be on record that the party had lost one day to call its witnesses.

Counsels to Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wole Olanikpekun and Lateef Fagbemi, also did not oppose the adjournment.

The five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani subsequently adjourn hearing of their petition to June 1.

Labour Party had earlier called it’s first witness, a Lawyer, Lawrence Nwakaeti.

The party has 49 more witnesses to call, while the PDP is yet to call a witness, but has tendered all its exhibits before the court.