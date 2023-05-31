Fubara Swears In Head Of Service, Reassigns Four Ex-Commissioners

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in four commissioners.

The four commissioners inaugurated on Wednesday are Professor Zaccheaus Adangor (SAN), George-Kelly Alabo, Isaac Kamalu, and Professor Chinedum Mmom.

All four of them were members of the immediate past administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike.

They were equally reassigned to their previous offices in the ministries of Justice, Works, Finance and Education.

Also sworn in by the Rivers State Governor were the new Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, and a member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Ibierembo Thompson.

In his address, Governor Fubara said the exercise which comes two days after his inauguration is to let the people of the state know that his administration means business.

He noted that the task before his administration is enormous and charged the new cabinet members to discharge their duties effectively.

The governor revealed plans to undertake unscheduled inspection of projects, cautioning the new commissioners, especially those whose ministries are undertaking projects, to always be acquainted with details of the jobs.

He stated that Nwaeke’s appointment as the new Head of Service was on merit being the most senior civil servant, expressing commitment to the order of service.

Fubara charged the new RSIEC member to work as a team with the Chairman and other members of the commission to establish a better electrical process for Local Government polls.