Gender Bill Scales Second Reading At Senate

The Gender Bill on Wednesday passed second reading at the Senate.

The bill which has been renamed the “Gender and Equality Opportunities Bill’

seeks to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and people living with disabilities.

According to the sponsor of the bill, Senator Biodun Olujimi, if signed into law, the proposed legislation will encourage women to aspire and reach their full potentials considering the fact that there are real and nuanced forms of discrimination against women limiting their entry into mist formal spheres of work.

The bill when enacted will also assist in dislodging the barriers to women’s equal access to all forms of financial credit, technical assistance, family benefits and other aspects of cultural life.

In December 2021, Senator Biodun Olujimi, was asked to withdraw the proposed legislation after some of her colleagues raised arguments that the bill is against their socio-cultural and religious beliefs.

The Senate had resolved that the concerns raised should be removed and directed her to make wider consultations on the issues raised.

Many civil society groups and pro-women organisations had picketed the National Assembly demanding that gender bills in the parliament see the light of the day.

Among other demands, the women want specific seats in the National Assembly, indigeneship of their husband’s state after five years of being together, and 35% affirmative action for women.