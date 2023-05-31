Kwankwaso And I Disagree On Issues But We’re Best Of Friends – Shekarau

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Wednesday, said he has a cordial relationship with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Last August, in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Shekarau fell out with Kwankwaso, also a former Kano governor. Shekarau had left the All-Progressives Congress in May to join Kwankwaso’s NNPP but dumped the party in the same month

While Shekarau pitched his tent with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwankwaso is of the NNPP.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Shekarau admitted that he usually disagrees on some issues with Kwankwaso.

Notwithstanding the disagreements, he said they were best of friends.

“We are very good friends. When he is here talking, you think we normally disagree. We disagree on a number of political issues,” he stated.

“But that does not mean we are fighting, (or) we are enemies. We are best of friends.”

During the interview, he ruled out the possibility of dumping the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also spoke on the current administration’s plan to immediately remove the payment of fuel subsidy on petroleum products, saying he is not opposed to it.

The PDP chieftain noted that the nationwide reaction should not be surprising because of the manner in which the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu said it.

Shekarau believes the Federal Government should embark on a “damage control” process and ensure palliative are in place to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.