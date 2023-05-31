Fuel Scarcity: Lagos Govt Cautions Motorists Against Causing Gridlock

Amid the nationwide fuel scarcity, the Lagos State Government has sounded a note of caution to motorists obstructing the flow of traffic by queuing up to enter filling stations and parking their vehicles indiscriminately.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, gave the warning on Wednesday in a statement by the Principal Public Affairs Officer, Babs Olorunkemi.

He stressed that those found queuing for fuel should also ensure that the flow of traffic is not adversely affected, stating there are no excuses for traffic violation, adding that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had been mandated to enforce the state traffic laws

See the full statement below: