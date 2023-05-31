PHOTOS: Tinubu’s First Day In Office

Following his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, arrived at the Presidential villa for his first day of work.

Tinubu who is Nigeria’s 16th president first stopped at the Defence House were he was welcomed by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Other officials who were on board to receive the president included the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari and the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable James Faleke, amongst others.

Arriving at the villa, Tinubu first received a salutation from the quarter guard through the Presidential gate. He thereafter, exchanged pleasantries with Shettima, Gbajabiamila and others.

