Water Scarcity: Kano Gov Declares State Of Emergency, Sets Solution Deadline

In a bid to alleviate the persistent water crisis in Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf has given a one-week ultimatum to the management of Kano State Water Board to submit their demands.

The governor issued the directive during an inspection visit to the Challawa Water Treatment Plant in Kano.

Addressing the media, the governor expressed his administration’s commitment to resolving the water scarcity issue, stating, “We have declared a state of emergency to tackle the problem of water shortage across the state.

“It is imperative that we bring an end to this lingering issue and ensure our citizens have access to clean and adequate water supply.”

READ ALSO: Governor Kefas Sacks 16 LG Chairmen In Taraba

During his visit to the Challawa Water Treatment Plant, the governor expressed disappointment over the deteriorating condition of the facilities.

He emphasized that the state government would fulfill its campaign promises and urged the residents of Kano to provide maximum cooperation in resolving the water scarcity problem.

The Director of Production at Challawa Water Treatment Plant, Sakabu Lawal, provided insight into the challenges faced by the facility.

“Currently, only two out of the six water pumping machines are functional,” Lawal stated while briefing the governor.

Prior to his visit to the water treatment plant, Governor Yusuf conducted an official tour of several government facilities in Kano.

These included the School of Health Technology in Madobi, Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano State Drugs and Consumables Supply Agency, the abandoned Wuju-wuju road, and Dandolo cemetery.