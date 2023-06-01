10th Assembly: Tinubu Meets Abbas, Kalu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the candidates anointed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the speakership and deputy speakership of the 10th House of Assembly, Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu, respectively.

The duo met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as the next parliament is due to be inaugurated this month.

READ ALSO: I Won’t Condone Security Agencies Working At Cross Purposes, Tinubu Warns

Their visit may not be unconnected with the race for the speakership and the controversy surrounding their choice.

Barring any last-minute change, members of the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13 after which a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives would emerge.

Earlier, Tinubu also received the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a fresh development, the President also received in audience the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa in his office for the second time in 24 hours.

The second meeting comes amid the resurgence of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) scarcity across the country, which followed Tinubu’s declaration in his inaugural speech Monday that “fuel subsidy is gone.”

Accompanying Bawa to Wednesday’s meeting in the seat of power was the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Emerging from the private meeting in the President’s Abuja office on Wednesday, the EFCC boss declined to give details of the meeting but as he walked away, accompanied by the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, he simply told journalists that he was there to brief the President.